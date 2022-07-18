North West Fishing Classic returns virtually in 2022

The North West Fishing Classic will make a return in 2022 with a few big changes to the competition.
Formerly known as the Lake Moondarra Fishing Classic, the three-day competition has been extended to a seven-day virtual competition, with anglers able to participate from October 21-29.
Advertisement
North West Fishing Classic organiser, Michael Scotney, said the committee were excited to welcome back the competition in a new light.
"We haven't been able to host the competition since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but we are looking forward to introducing a virtual competition this year," Mr Scotney said.
"The last event we held, it was a lot of work setting up the weigh-in stations and hard for people to get time off work who were on shift work and there were a lot of people on the water."
Mr Scotney said a new member introduced the idea of a virtual competition and the committee were excited to try something new.
"A new member introduced the idea of the competition being run over seven days and virtually submitting fish by taking a photo on a brag mat," he said.
"Everyone who nominates will receive a brag mat with a competitor number and code on it, and the fish has to be measured on that mat and submit the photo of the fish on that mat.
"There are also rules around the photos which anglers will have to follow to have their catch accepted."
The competition has plenty of prizes up for grabs across multiple categories, however no tagged barramundi will be released this year.
"We will have both junior and senior categories for longest barramundi, sooty grunter, longtom, sleepy cod, archer fish and catfish," Mr Scotney said.
"There will also be an overall champion junior and senior angler, with presentations made at the Fish Stocking Group Hatchery on Sunday October 30."
Mr Scotney said the committee would focus on the fishing competition this year before bringing back other events in 2023.
"At this stage we are looking to host a low-key event to trial run this new format," he said.
"Next year we will look at bringing back to fireworks and other community events and expanding the competition beyond Lake Moondarra allowing fishing at other approved North West waterways."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.