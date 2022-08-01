Crowds will roar at this weekend's Curry Merry Muster Festival with free entry and an action packed program.
The Curry Merry Muster Festival has been extended to a five-day program this year, with extra rodeo action added from August 4-8.
Commencing with the Rope and Chill on Thursday evening (6pm), spectators can enjoy all the roping rodeo action with food, bar and entertainment from Rick Gough.
Curry Merry Muster Festival president Janessa Bidgood said the Rope and Chill was one of the new elements added to this year's festival.
"Roping and Chill is a new feature and we are really excited about that, we've got a live band as well and its free entry across the whole festival, so we are expecting a big crowd," Ms Bidgood said.
"The free entry across the whole weekend is a new feature, as well as free kids entertainment all thanks to some dedicated sponsors.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the rodeo grounds and will be excited to see some new faces too."
Friday morning at 8am the Junior APRA Rodeo will commence at the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre, with Mainly Music at the Anglican Hall.
At 12 noon the APRA Rodeo will commence at the Equestrian Centre, followed by the Street Parade winding through town at 5.30pm to the Cloncurry Recreation Grounds where the Xtreme Bulls will kick off at 7pm. Live entertainment from Rick Gough will follow as will Brophy's Boxing Troupe at 9.30pm.
On Saturday morning, the Bush Poet's Breakfast will commence at 7am at the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre with live entertainment from Sara Storer and Lane Pittman.
The APRA Rodeo will continue from 9am, all day, with the official opening and grand entry taking place at 6.30pm. With live entertainment from Josh Setterfield from 9.30pm.
Sunday will see the Destiny Downs ATRA Roping Day at the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre, followed by the Destiny Downs Champion Challenge on Monday.
Ms Bidgood said there was enormous excitement around the free entry to this year's festival.
"We are hoping to see a lot more community members, people from Mount Isa coming across as well as tourist travelling through the region," she said.
"We are excited to see the crowd attendance increase and welcome everyone to the festival that we love.
"We have also added the Toyota pull this year. We have four teams who will take part in an obstacle course and then pull a Toyota across the arena, so a bit of different entertainment on the Saturday."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
