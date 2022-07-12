Curry Merry Muster Festival offers free entry in 2022

"Come one, come all" is the message for this year's Curry Merry Muster Festival, as the committee announce free entry across its four-day event.
The Ernest Henry Curry Merry Muster Festival will return bigger and better then ever in 2022, offering free entry and free kids entertainment from August 4-7.
Festival president Janessa Bidgood said the committee were excited to offer free entry this year, following huge support from local businesses.
"We have secured some very generous and very keen sponsors this year, which has allowed us to cover our usual gate takings and allow everyone in for free. Between Alliance Airlines and Gulf Civil, the support means you can wonder in and out of the events and not miss a single part of the program," Ms Bidgood said.
"This is something we have strived for in our committee, we understand everything costs money and for families to really enjoy an event it needs to be affordable and value for money. We have been busy growing our program into a bigger and better event, and allowing families access to that at no cost is a great achievement for our committee.
"Especially this year with lots of changes and rises in costs for living and fuel etc, we see this as a great opportunity for both North West families as well as travelling tourists to make the most of a great event, without worrying about budgeting for it or putting themselves in a pinch financially. It also allows families to have a little extra money to spend at trade sites, bar and on some cool rodeo merch."
Free kids entertainment will also be available at the family-friendly event, including jumping castle, Ferris wheel and more.
"Once again, we have been very active with our sponsorship this year, and Copper Resources Australia were only too keen to support a kid-friendly option for the community and visitors by way of free kids entertainment.
"It's great to have these companies that believe in giving back to their community and are this is such an important element for parents, so they can enjoy the event without worrying about dishing out money every hour for the kids to hit the jumping castle.
"We have some cool stuff! The Ferris wheel is truly spectacular at night, fully lit up in LED lights and will give a great photo opportunity of the rodeo arena. In addition to that we have the inflatable tractor race so kids can have a little fun competing against each other, and rock climbing wall for the older kids chasing a challenge. Kids will spend hours enjoying these and we think parents will really appreciate the benefit for the kids while they enjoy the show."
With the final planning details underway Ms Bidgood said this year's event is set to be bigger than ever.
"We have already seen an increase in interest, and we know that families are always keen for low cost, quality entertainment. Our event was already one that attracted thousands and has been growing every single year in program additions and entertainment so to throw the gates open is only going to make it bigger than ever," she said.
"Every year the event is growing, so we are expecting bigger crowd this year than ever and we have made sure we are ready for them with plenty of trade sites, food, and bar as well as the fun, free stuff.
"We have a great committee at the helm, and a big support base behind us from our community, which allows the event to grow as rapidly as it does, and we intend to keep growing it as a "family friendly" event combined with big prize money up to ensure we get the best rodeo competitors in the country."
The committee have secured another headline act, with Australian country music artist Sara Storer added to the celebrity performances.
"Sara is as genuine as they come and we believe she will be a great addition to the Bush Poets Breakfast, she has a very laid back, easy to listen to sound which will go perfect with damper and a hot brekkie," Ms Bidgood said.
"Sara is travelling around writing songs about regional towns with local schools and it's a great treat to have her add to our program this year. We can't wait.
"We've had incredible feedback from the community about this year's event. The combination of our revised program featuring Lane Pittman, free kids entertainment and Ken Coleman Calcutta and the free gate entry has people from all over the state calling and planning a trip out for the event.
"We can't wait to see the amount of families and tourists that visit and join us for the best festival in the North West."
Disclaimer: Senior Journalist Samantha Campbell is a committee member of the Curry Merry Muster Festival.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
