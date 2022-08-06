Teenager dead after second hit and run in Mount Isa in two days

A teenager is dead after a road accident in Mount Isa overnight Friday, the second hit and run in two days in the city.
The incident occurred on the corner of Delacour Drive and Dent Street in the suburb of Pioneer during the early hours of this morning.
Advertisement
Police have confirmed a teenage girl has died at the scene.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Investigations are ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online.
It follows a hit and run on Thursday night on East St in which two people were hospitalised.
Police have charged four people in relation to that incident.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.