Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum recognised as Best of Qld Experience

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 3 2022 - 4:35am, first published 3:03am
After celebrating its 80th anniversary, Mount Isa's Underground Hospital and Museum has been recognised as Best of Queensland Experience 2022.

The Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum has been ranked and recognised as one of the top tourism destinations in the state after being awarded Best of Queensland Experience 2022.

