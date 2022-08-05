Police investigate Mount Isa hit and run

Police are investigating a hit and run traffic crash in Mount Isa overnight, following reports of a suspected stolen vehicle driving erratically through various suburbs.
In the early hours of August 5 a white Toyota Prado was reported driving dangerously by members of the public.
Police established a site to safely deploy a tyre deflation device on the northbound lanes of East Street, Townview.
The vehicle, believed to be stolen, was then observed travelling on Rebecca Street, Mornington before turning right onto East Street southbound at speed and losing control.
The driver of the vehicle then veered onto the medium strip and struck two pedestrians, a man and woman, who were taken to hospital with head, leg and arm injuries.
The driver did not stop to render assistance and fled the scene in the vehicle.
Initial investigations suggest the driver was unaware of the tyre deflation site.
The vehicle did not drive through the tyre deflation site and its tyres were not spiked.
Police did not commence a pursuit of the vehicle and were not following at the time of the incident.
Police rendered first aid to the injured pedestrians.
A 19-year-old Kearneys Spring woman suffered multiple fractures and a 20-year-old Menzies man a head injury as a result of the crash. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening injuries and they were both transported hospital for further treatment.
The white Toyota Prado has since been located and investigations into the driver are ongoing.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with further information to contact police.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
