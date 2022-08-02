Above average warm conditions cross the North West

Unseasonal warm conditions are expected this week as back-to-back troughs cross the state with temps reaching the mid 30s by Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast above average temperatures for Mount Isa this week as two troughs cross southern Queensland.
BoM meteorologist Shane Kenny said while it was common to see these troughs this time of year, back-to-back troughs were less common.
"This will draw a lot of warm moist air across the state," Mr Kenny said.
"Temperatures are expected to be between six to nine degrees above average during the day and up to 10 degrees above average overnight.
"Thursday is expected to be the warmest day this week at 35 degrees, which is just short of the August record of 36 degrees made in 2009."
As the trough crosses central Queensland, Mr Kenny said there was a slight chance of rain later in the week.
"We could see something potentially pushing north. It will be mostly sunny for the next few days but Friday to Saturday there is a slim chance light showers could develop," he said.
"As the trough passes, we will return to cooler and drier air pushing up from South Australia."
Wednesday is forecast to reach a top of 33 degrees and overnight low of 15, Thursday is expected tor each a top of 35 degrees and low of 18, Friday is forecast to reach 32 and a low of 20.
Into the weekend, Saturday is expected to reach a top of 28 degrees, low of 15 with 30 per cent chance of rain. Sunday is forecast to reach a top of 27 and low of 13.
As for the lake levels, Lake Moondarra is sitting at 42.6 per cent capacity, while Lake Julius is at 88.2 per cent.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
