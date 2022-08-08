A horse that is raced with the aim of creating interest in the industry will be on show, as Mount Isa gets set to honour the great Wally Mailman this week.
Mount Isa Race Club will be the centre of the Sunshine State's attention across the screens of Sky Racing this Thursday (August 11) with one of their few TAB meetings for the season.
The meeting - which will consist of seven races - also coincides with the Mailman Express, which is one of the most popular events in the outback city.
Named after the late Wally Mailman, the Mailman Express showcases station horses racing against the clock in a timed 200 metre sprint down the straight.
The Mailman Express is the traditional lead in event to kick-start the Isa Rodeo festivities in Mount Isa, which is one of the most well-attended events in the area.
Mailman was a renowned horseman that was awarded life membership of the Mount Isa Race Club in the 1990s.
He was a significant contributor to the thoroughbred racing code in the North West as well as also being heavily involved with rodeo.
Mount Isa Race Club committee member Mick Tully believes it is key that the industry continues to reflect on those that paved the way for racing as it is today.
Mailman also worked as the swab steward in Mount Isa Race Club for almost three decades before he passed away.
"It is great that we recognise past people from the Mount Isa area who did a lot for the rodeo, as well as the community," Tully said.
"Wally Mailman was involved in all that, rodeo and racing, and his family still has ties to the area, with Deborah and Jason.
"It is quite spectacular, really."
The club will host seven TAB races on Thursday before the attention turns to the station horses racing on the same track.
The top 10 station horses from the heats will go into a final and the horse and rider with best 200 metre time claiming the prize.
The event is an important one for the sustainability of the Mount Isa Race Club every year.
"A lot of people come back to Mount Isa for the rodeo, it is the start of the festivities with the street parties on Wednesday and the Mailman on Thursday," Tully said.
"Then we have the rodeo over the following three days.
"It is an event for us that if we did not have it, we would struggle throughout the year, it is a good income earner for the race club.
"It is one of the biggest events in Mount Isa as a town with the rodeo.
"With us racing through the day and then the Mailman at night.
"We get a good crowd for the TAB meeting; it will look good on Sky on Thursday with lots of people at the club."
This article was first published by Racing Queensland in Country Spotlight.
