Nominations open for 2022 Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards

North West businesses are being encouraged to enter in this year's Jemena Northern Outback Business Awards as nominations open.
Businesses from Burke, Carpentaria, Cloncurry, Croydon, Doomadgee, Etheridge, Flinders, McKinlay, Mount Isa, Mornington Island and Richmond shires are being encouraged to enter in this year's competition that focuses on recognising the achievements of local business.
Commerce North West president Emma Harman said there were six categories that businesses could enter in.
"The Rising Star, is for businesses that are no older than five years. Not for new ABNs or rebrands, only for brand new businesses. There is Micro Business of the Year, award for businesses with two or fewer staff. Small Business of the Year is open to businesses with 3-10 staff. And Large Business of the Year is for businesses with more than 10 staff," Ms Harman said.
"We also have a new category, Community Organisation of the Year. This is for community organisations who have a positive social impact is a core of their purpose.
"We also have the Workplace of Choice, that is the business who is focused on giving back to their employees, making it a fabulous place to work."
There are also three personal categories for individual staff.
"We have Customer Service Hero, to nominate someone who goes above and beyond. There is the Leadership Hero, open to individuals for outstanding contribution to their organisation in a leadership capacity. We also have Employee of the Year, for managers and leaders to nominate members of their staff who are exceptional within the workplace," Ms Harman said.
"There is also the People's Choice Award, which will be voted on after nominations close, the Hall of Fame, for businesses who have won a category for the last three years and Business of the Year."
Entries close September 30, with the award ceremony being held on November 5 at the Buchanan Park Entertainment Centre.
Ms Harman encouraged businesses to look into the nomination forms as the questionnaire had changed.
"Due to feedback from previous years, the questions have been altered to be less intrusive," she said.
"So we encourage businesses who may have been reluctant to enter previous years to have a look again.
"Businesses can also use the questionnaire as a team building exercise to help their business reflect on what they're doing well and celebrate those achievements, while also looking at what they could be doing better to improve their business."
Submissions can be made through Commerce North West website at: https://commercenorthwest.com.au/event-calendar/northern-outback-business-awards
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
