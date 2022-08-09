New North Qld leaders for Queensland Ambulance Service

Deputy Commissioner Kari Arbouin's new patch covers North West Queensland and she comes with a wealth of experience in the rural and remote health sector. Previously working as Queensland Health's Executive Director Office of Rural and Remote Health, Deputy Commissioner Arbouin was responsible for the development of the department's very first Rural and Remote Health and Wellbeing Strategy, undertook a project to improve the management of patients in public general practice and was responsible for relocating the Office of Rural and Remote Health to Townsville from Brisbane.