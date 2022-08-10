The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Todd Austin vying for most successful TAB Birdsville Cup trainer

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 10 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birdsville Races will be held from September 2 - 3

Big bonuses and bragging rights are on the line for Barcaldine bush trainer Todd Austin at this September's 140th anniversary edition of the Birdsville Races.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.