Action heats up in the Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated August 11 2022 - 9:50pm, first published 9:30pm
It's officially one for the record books - the famous Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is go, and history has already been made with 85 entries in the first ever Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships held Thursday.

