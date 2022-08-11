Action heats up in the Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo

It's officially one for the record books - the famous Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is go, and history has already been made with 85 entries in the first ever Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships held Thursday.
Jason Craigie took out the barebacks while Tyler Chong won the saddle broncs. Stafford Swan won the bull ride.
Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships RESULTS
Bareback
1 Jason Craigie
2 Bowman Button
3 Reid Chong
Breakaway Roping
Maisy Hetherington
Poddy Ride
Reuben Craigie
Junior Steer
Travis Coolatah
Barrel Race
1 Ricki Sivyer
2 Tenisha Erbacher
3 Jennifer Marshall
Steer Wresting
Shilo Gosbee
Saddle Bronc
1 Tylor Chong
2 Jason Craigie
3 Kimba Fien
Bull Ride
1 Stafford Swan
2 Eli Toby
3 Gilbert O'Keefe
Afterwards a huge crowd enjoyed the concert headed by Baker Boy.
On Friday the main rodeo continues.
Current Open Bull Ride champion and muti-award winner Troy Wilkinson, from Upper Horton in north western New South Wales leads the champions line-up, joined by twice Australian Bareback Bronc champion, and three time and current Mount Isa champion, the legendary Fred Osman from Cameron Corner in the far west of New South Wales.
Action starts at 9am.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
