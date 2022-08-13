Action has continued on day two of the 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo, with crowd favourite events including the Superhero Bronc Ride and Op Shop Barrel Race on Friday.
The crowd was in a frenzy on Friday evening with fantasy characters and movie stars taking to the arena.
'Elvis' was awarded 67points in the Superhero Bronc Ride to take the win, with Superman having a wardrobe malfunction with his cape.
'Little Bo Gray and 'Roc N Floyd' claimed the $500 first prize in the Op Shop Barrel Race making an entertaining ride.
Tansey cowboy David Mawhinney on 'Joker's Comin' clocked 6.10 seconds taking him to the provisional lead after two sections of the Steer Wrestling.
Tongala VIC cowboy Cody Tyrell topped the leaderboard with 77 points on 'Pure Bid' in the first section of the Open Bareback ride.
Charters Towers cowgirl Bridie Davison and her 10yo gelding 'Jetson' put them into short go contention with a quick 3.80 sec Breakaway Roping run.
Nebo cowgirl Layney Dequara and her 13yo gelding 'Speedy' won the Junior Barrel Race title with a two round aggregate time of 34.597 seconds. Followed by Emi Carlson on MC with 34.676 seconds and Cade Ferguson on Cheek with 34.746.
Samantha Campbell
