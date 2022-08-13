The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Super Friday at 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 13 2022 - 11:24am, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Action has continued on day two of the 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo, with crowd favourite events including the Superhero Bronc Ride and Op Shop Barrel Race on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.