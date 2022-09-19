Angie Sciascia is Mount Isa Golf Club Champion 2022

Ladies Club Championships for 2022 were held over two weekends with the final day on Saturday at the Mount Isa Golf Club.
Heading into the final round of the championships Angie Sciascia was leading the pack with a total gross score 175, nine shots ahead of her nearest rival.
Although the final day wasn't her best result of the competition, she managed to hold the lead and secure the win by two shots.
Sciascia returned gross scores over the three days of 89, 86 and 97 to take the Mount Isa Ladies Club Champion trophy.
In the A Grade division Auretta Perrin came up trumps to take the A Grade Gross trophy by five shots with a total score over the three days of 274. Runner-up went to Tarrene Frost on 279.
In the B Grade division Ulla Allen took first place honors with 296. Runner Up went to Judy Fangrath with a score of 300 to claim outright second.
The C-Grade title went to Renee Vassallo for her great score of 389.
Full results from Ladies Club Championship:
Longest Drives:
Nearest to pin:
Universal pin:
