Angie Sciascia is Mount Isa Golf Club Champion 2022

By Judy Fangrath
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 9:50pm
Club Champion Angie Sciascia, B Grade Champion Ulla Allen, C Grade Champion Renee Vassallo

Ladies Club Championships for 2022 were held over two weekends with the final day on Saturday at the Mount Isa Golf Club.

