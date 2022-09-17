As families hit the road during the spring school holidays, the Queensland Police Service has launched an intensive state-wide policing operation.
Police say officers will be cracking down on dangerous driving behaviours which have led to a majority of the 214 fatalities that have happened on Queensland roads in 2022.
This is greater than the 197 fatalities recorded at this point in 2021, however the North West bucked the trend and only one of these occurred in the Mount Isa police district, down from the two that happened last year.
Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said crashes tended to be more frequent during the school holidays, as large numbers of motorists took to the road on their way to holiday destinations.
"It is vital that motorists take responsibility on our roads, ensuring everyone gets home safely starts with the decisions you make behind the wheel," Assistant Commissioner Marcus said.
"You can expect police anywhere, anytime all year round - but these school holidays, Operation Spring Break will see police out visibly in force."
The program, named Operation Spring Break, runs from September 17 until October 3, and involves a variety of high-visibility patrols, speed monitoring, and static and mobile Random Breath Testing.
Police say these are to target the so-called 'fatal five' driving behaviours which play a role in most serious traffic crashes, and these are:
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
