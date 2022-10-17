A young Cloncurry cowboy has done his country proud with a series of impressive performances at the 2022 Miniature Bullriding World Championships in Texas.
Cade Ferguson marked his fourth consecutive year competing in the United States with a second and third placed finish in early October.
Out of 19 competitors, the 15-year-old was the only Australian who competed. Cade will travel to the US again in December for the Junior World Championships in Las Vegas where the combined cash prize totals more than $1 million.
Cade said he had high aspirations to kickstart his rodeo career.
"My main goal is to win as many titles as I can to start my rodeo career in America as soon as possible," he said.
"If all goes to plan my next two trips to the States will give me an image over there which will help with getting into college."
The young up-and-comer comes from a long line of bull riding. He is the younger brother of Australian representative Kolt and his parents Kylee and Colin and sister Brandee have all competed in the rodeo arena across different categories.
Cade's young career has already attracted the eye of sponsors, after he signed a contract with ag-tech company OPS Australia where he now works casually whenever he can.
Cade earmarked ag-tech as an industry he wanted to continue involving himself with in the future.
"I'm learning quickly about the ag-tech industry, I have spent some time working with OPS and have realised ag-tech is something I want to do in the future," he said.
"I mainly liked the electrical/electrical engineering side and I have fun playing around with the different aspects of ag-tech."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
