The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Cade Ferguson impresses at 2022 Miniature Bullriding World Championships

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry cowboy Cade Ferguson has impressed with a series of high placed results at the Bull Riding World Championships. Picture OPS Australia.

A young Cloncurry cowboy has done his country proud with a series of impressive performances at the 2022 Miniature Bullriding World Championships in Texas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.