CopperString project opens the door for new jobs and opportunities

Progress on CopperString and the rest of the Queensland SuperGrid is rapidly powering ahead, with the Minister for Energy and Clean Economy Jobs announcing Powerlink will recruit Townsville-based apprentices for the first time.
The coming weeks will also see an additional 22-strong contingent in Townsville, to support work on CopperString.
The group of Townsville-based workers will be located at the interim SuperGrid Training Centre and Transmission Hub at Bohle, with the site for the permanent 10-hectare Hub to be based at Cleveland Bay Industrial Park.
The announcements for the region come as 35 new apprentices and graduates from across Queensland today began their careers with Powerlink.
The key infrastructure project connects the largest renewable energy zone on the east coast of Australia, with half a billion dollars in critical minerals.
Over the coming days Minister de Brenni will tour the proposed CopperString route to learn more about how the mammoth project will benefit the north and north-west regions, create new jobs, and protect existing ones.
Dozens of local businesses are already benefitting from CopperString, and a further 450 businesses, including 250 from regional Queensland, have registered their interest to work on the project.
Fifty works packages have been released for Expressions of Interest, covering a range of activities and services such as engineering, construction, environmental management, logistics, camp construction, haulage and communications.
Local suppliers who want to be part of this state-defining project have until January 31 to register their interest.
Minister for Energy and Clean Economy Jobs, Mick de Brenni said the project will create more skilled jobs for Queenslanders, while protecting and supporting existing jobs and industries.
"Not only does this project benefit workers in industries like engineering and construction, but it also means big benefits to small business," Mr de Brenni said.
"Powerlink has already injected more than $400,000 into the North Queensland economy, and from local cleaners to caterers, bakers to baristas, the economic benefit of CopperString and projects that deliver cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy will continue to be significant.
"This is a huge year for CopperString and Townsville and the North Queensland community, with the benefits of the Queensland SuperGrid already starting to show."
Powerlink Chief Executive Officer Paul Simshauser said growing their presence in North Queensland is a sign of a longer-term commitment to the region.
"This year, we will also officially break ground on CopperString as part of a five-year journey to build the electrical superhighway of the north," Mr Simshauser said.
"Powerlink has always been part of the North Queensland community, and now we are at the forefront of Queensland's energy transformation. I would strongly encourage businesses and individuals alike to seize on the opportunities as they arise.
"We have recently extended opportunities for businesses to register their interest in working on CopperString. I would encourage any businesses along the route who haven't already registered to do so via our website by the end of January."
Townsville MP Scott Stewart said: "It's important Powerlink have a base of workers in Townsville to deliver this project which will help unlock billions of dollars in critical mineral deposits.
"On my recent trade delegation to the United States, government and businesses were excited to hear how CopperString would unlock more opportunities for critical minerals."
CopperString works packages:
