The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

CopperString project opens the door for new jobs and opportunities

By Staff Writers
January 19 2024 - 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Progress on CopperString and the rest of the Queensland SuperGrid is rapidly powering ahead, with the Minister for Energy and Clean Economy Jobs announcing Powerlink will recruit Townsville-based apprentices for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.