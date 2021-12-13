North West HHS annual decoration competition a jingling success

news, local-news,

The annual North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) Christmas Decoration competition was a jingling success, with the record number of entries bringing joy to patients and staff alike. The competition, that is now in its eighth year, welcomed 25 entries from across the region. North West HHS chief executive, Craig Carey, said to see staff partake in the competition and share the spirit of Christmas was uplifting to all. "It's wonderful to walk through the hospital doors and feel the festive atmosphere," Mr Carey said. "It's special to see staff and patients smiling as they walk through the hallways and bring some extra joy to those who are in hospital during the Christmas season." The Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary donated chocolates for participants, hampers for four major category winners and a catered luncheon for the grand champion. "North West HHS staff has worked tirelessly this year and we are thrilled to give back to a team who gives so much to the community," Mount Isa Hospital Auxiliary President, Sandra McGrady said. The 2021 winners are Cloncurry Aged Care (Best Recycled Display), Maternal, Child and Family Health (Best Themed Display), Medical Records (Most Creative Display), Doomadgee Hospital (Representative of Community) and Children's Ward as overall Grand Champion for 2021. North West HHS sincerely thank staff for the effort put into this year's competition and wish the community a safe and happy Christmas break. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

