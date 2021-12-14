news, local-news,

Do you know of a Cloncurry resident worthy of public recognition and celebration? Now is the time to show them your appreciation. The Cloncurry Shire Council are now accepting nominations for the 2022 Australia Day Awards that celebrate locals who have gone above and beyond, and/or inspired the community with their service and achievements. There are ten award categories: The award winners will be announced at the Australia Day Citizenship and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with nominations to be accepted until January 10, 2022. Nominations can be submitted on the Cloncurry Shire Council website.

