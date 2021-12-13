life-style, christmas,

"We don't want to ruin the fun, we just want people to avoid hurting themselves as much as possible.'' With Christmas traditionally the busiest time of year for emergency departments, the North West Hospital and Health Service are imploring locals to exercise common sense and compassion this festive season. Last year, Mount Isa Hospital's emergency department saw 826 presentations between December 24 to January 1. According to Mount Isa Hospital emergency department co-director, Dr Jay Mueller, people tend to opt for risk-taking behaviour during the festive season which typically results in an increase in alcohol-related presentations. "This could be people presenting intoxicated or with injuries resulting from assaults, car accidents, falls and other behaviours that might be related to alcohol," Dr Mueller said. "We would ask the community to consider the consequences of their actions to themselves and others, and just try to be a little more careful in their behaviour." As pool usage increases as a result of the summer weather, Dr Mueller urged "everyone with a pool at home to make sure the pool is properly fenced and they learn the principles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation". "Most importantly, keep an eye on young children at all times and never leave them in or around the pool, or any body of water, without supervision. It can happen so quickly. "Kids are masters at slipping away when you aren't looking and pools and creeks are like magnets to them. "Remember to never leave children or animals unattended in cars in the heat. Temperatures can rise very rapidly and can be fatal in a surprisingly short period of time.'' The heat brings on another set of challenges when it comes to handling food, with the chances of passing on bacteria and potential spoiling of items heightened. "With lots of food shared during the festive season, it's important to remember that food spoils quickly and bacteria multiply very rapidly in the heat,'' he said. "Don't leave food lying around for long. If food has been left out for a period of time, you should think about throwing it out rather than putting it away to eat later. "Leftovers can taste great, but they can also lead to severe gastro-intestinal illness if not handled correctly. "As a general rule, food should be kept chilled below 4 degrees Celsius, or heated above 50 degrees Celsius. If in doubt, throw it out."

