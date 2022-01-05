Do the right thing and keep COVID safe: Mount Isa mayor

news, local-news,

Mount Isa residents have been urged to "do the right thing" by Mayor Danielle Slade after COVID cases in the city. Cr Slade encouraged Mount Isa residents to do the right thing by getting vaccinated, getting tested for COVID-19, wearing a mask when indoors, social distancing, and staying home if they feel unwell. "The recent positive cases mean that we as a community must stay extra vigilant," Cr Slade said. OTHER COVID NEWS: "It is now more important than ever that we all do whatever we can to protect the lives, and the health and safety, of all Mount Isa residents - particularly those who are most vulnerable. "I call on all Mount Isa residents to do the right thing, for the good of the whole community. As of Tuesday lunchtime Mount Isa had 43 active cases of COVID-19, Cloncurry two cases and Mornington Island four cases for a total of 49 active cases. Queensland recorded 6871 new cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 32,312. Cr Slade "strongly" urged people to get vaccinated. "If you haven't already got your COVID vaccine, I strongly urge you to do so. There is a plentiful supply of COVID vaccines in Mount Isa, and anyone aged 12 and up is eligible to receive it," she said. There are several locations in Mount Isa to get vaccinated, including the Mount Isa Civic Centre on West Street, open daily from 9am to 4.30pm, the Mount Isa Medical Centre, Sonic HealthPlus Mount Isa GP Super Clinic, at Gidgee Healing's Pioneer Clinic, or at local pharmacies. "The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and friends, and the whole community. It's safe, free, and effective," Cr Slade said. "Make no mistake - this is an extremely infectious virus, and the disease can make you extremely ill. It can leave survivors with very serious and long-lasting health issues. "It is not 'just another flu' - it has killed almost 5.5 million people all over the world, and more than 2000 people in Australia alone. " Cr Slade said it was not the time to be complacent and that the directions and advice from Queensland Health should be followed. "This includes wearing a mask when you're indoors, except when you're at home; practising social distancing when you're out in public; using the Check In Queensland app when you visit a local business, such as a supermarket, café or restaurant; and staying at home if you're directed to, or if you're not feeling well," she said. OTHER NEWS: "It's also really important that you get tested if you exhibit even mild symptoms of COVID-19 - such as a fever, cough, fatigue, headache, or a sore throat. "If you have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for your results, it's crucial that you stay at home until your results arrive." The Buchanan Park drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic will be open daily from 9am until 1pm. People should remain in their car and follow the direction of staff members who are there to provide assistance.

