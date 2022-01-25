Australia Day Celebrations across the North West

news, local-news,

A reminder of what's on for Australia Day across the region. Mount Isa Mount Isa City Council has cancelled the Great Australian Bites festival planned for Wednesday evening. Council said the Australia Day awards and Citizenship Ceremony will go ahead as planned on Wednesday morning with a COVID Safe Event Plan on an invitation only basis. Cloncurry: Citizenship and Awards Ceremony, 9am at the Cloncurry Community Precinct. Free BBQ brunch following the ceremony. Community Cricket Competition, 1pm at the Cloncurry Recreation Grounds. Novelty games, free BBQ, drinks and bar available. McKinlay Shire: The Australia Day awards will be held 10.30am at the Julia Creek Civic Centre with a free community barbecue to follow. Richmond: Free Community Breakfast at 7.30am followed by the Australia Day Awards Ceremony at 8.30am, Golf Club. Flinders Shire: BBQ and Fireworks POSTPONED. Due to the current COVID 19 situation, the Awards Ceremony will be held as an online event for this year. The event will be recorded and released via the Hughenden Connect Facebook page from 9am on Wednesday. Carpentaria: BBQ Breakfast at 8am followed by Australia Day Award Ceremony at 9am, Karumba Civic Centre.

