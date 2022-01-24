Richmond-Julia Creek Vanadium 'world class' prospect

news, local-news,

Horizon Minerals says the Richmond-Julia Creek Vanadium joint venture is a "world class prospect" despite the company planning to downscale its investment. In their December quarter activities report for the ASX Horizon said joint venture partners Richmond Vanadium Technology have completed the second stage expenditure commitment of $5 million and completed a comprehensive Pre Feasibility Study which delivered a maiden ore reserve for Lilyvale of 459.2Mt grading 0.49% vanadium pentoxide for 2.25Mt of contained V2O5 product. This comes after a December announcement Horizon Minerals would sell off its interest in the project to Richmond Vanadium Technology keeping a 25pc interest in the demerged project which will become a dedicated vanadium focused IPO. READ ALSO: Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa Doctor ready for Mount Isa internship Greg Campbell does not accept Tribunal verdict Zonta postpone Mount Isa awards due to COVID Another 24 cases of COVID in North West Qld The project, 400km east of Mount Isa, is one of several proposed vanadium mines in the region, and currently has up to four drill rigs currently operating as part of the large-scale new discovery and project generation exploration program with an estimate 1.8 billion tonnes of oxide vanadium in the region. The advanced Lilyvale deposit is located 45km northwest of Richmond near the Flinders Highway and Great Northern Railway line. The deposit is 5m to 15m thick, up to 4km wide, over 50km long and is open along strike. Lilyvale has been the focus for initial development studies and extensive metallurgical test work and flowsheet design given the grade, shallow depth, absence of oil shale and continuity of the deposit which Horizon said "can provide globally significant supply to the steel and emerging energy storage markets for over 100 years".

