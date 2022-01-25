Mount Isa remains wet as storms continue this week

news, local-news,

Storms will continue across the North West today (January 25), following widespread rain over the last two weeks. Mount Isa Airport recorded 36 millimetres in the last 24 hours, while Mount Isa Mines recorded 27mm. Falls around other parts of the region include Cloncurry 22mm, May Downs 22mm, Corella Dam 42mm, Julia Creek 17mm and Richmond 9.2mm. Into the Gulf, Burketown recorded the highest falls with 46mm, Normanton 7.2mm and Canobie Station 22mm. To the south Boulia received the most rain with 51mm, Bedourie 25mm and Birdsville 20mm. READ ALSO: Greg Campbell does not accept Tribunal verdict Zonta postpone Mount Isa awards due to COVID Another 24 cases of COVID in North West Qld Chance to do 3000km bike ride from 'Gulf to Gulf' NWHHS seeks expressions of interest from First Nations artists Looking ahead for the rest of the week and Mount Isa is forecast to receive large falls in the coming days. Tuesday (January 25) has an 80 per cent chance of rain, reaching a top temperature of 30 degrees. Wednesday (Australia Day) is predicted to have a high (80 per cent) chance of up to 20mm and a top temperature of 31 degrees. Thursday has a high (80 per cent) chance of of up to 30mm and reaching a top temperature of 31 degrees. Friday has a high (70 per cent) chance of up to 15mm and a top temperature of 31 degrees. Into the weekend, Saturday is forecast to receive up to 15mm and a top 31 degrees while Sunday has a 60 per cent chance of up to 10mm and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees So far this year, Mount Isa Mine has recorded 65.8mm while the Airport recorded 96.2mm. The lake totals, Lake Moondarra is sitting at 45.9 per cent capacity while Lake Julius is at 102.2 per cent. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

