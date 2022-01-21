Chance of rain in Mount Isa decreases for the weekend

news, local-news,

More glorious rain fell across the North West yesterday, but the chance of showers for the weekend is decreasing. Rain has continued this week as slow moving Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tiffany crosses inland Australia as a low. Mount Isa recorded only 5mm yesterday (January 20), while other parts of the North West received bigger falls. The Landsborough Highway recorded the most receiving 66mm, Cloncurry recorded 26mm, Mary Kathleen 22mm, Julia Creek 12mm and Urandangi 13mm. Mount Isa has a possible chance (60 per cent) of a shower today (January 21), but the Bureau of Meteorology reports the chance of rain should decrease into the weekend. READ ALSO: New Mount Isa Bunnings prepares to open mid-February Higher chance of rain in the North West this week Beloved dog 'BB' reunited with family after Mount Isa road crash Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID Saturday is forecast for a slight chance (30 per cent) of a shower, while reaching a top temperature of 35 degrees. Sunday should see a medium chance (50 per cent) of showers and a top of 34 degrees. Into next week rain is forecast to return. Monday reports 60 percent chance of up to 15mm and top temperature of 33 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday has a 60 per cent chance of up to 20mm and a maximum temperature of 30 degrees. Thursday has a 50 percent chance of up to 20mm and a top temperature of 31 degrees. Mount Isa Water Board reported the lake levels on January 18/19, Lake Moondarra is sitting at 46.7 per cent and Lake Julius is 93.4 per cent. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/b5c243ae-7396-4fdd-8724-1b7e6a9837f7.jpeg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg