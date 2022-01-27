Chris Waters is Cloncurry's citizen of the year on Australia Day
Cloncurry celebrated Australia Day with its annual Citizenship and Awards Ceremony.
Local rugby league legend Chris Waters took out the citizen of the year award, following on from his North Queensland sports award in 2020.
Other winners included former Miss Rodeo Australia Kate Taylor and Quamby Rodeo stalwarts Brooke and Alan Abdy.
Mr Waters said that while it was extremely humbling and much appreciated today to receive an individual accolade, a personnel crowning glory was to see the 2021 version of the Arthur Beetson Foundation Queensland Outback Junior Carnival honoured as Cloncurry Community Event of the Year.
"My wife has often commented that I have five children, two daughters, two sons and the Queensland Outback Rugby League Program, suppose she could be right in that regard," he said.
Cloncurry Shire Council offered thanks to all who joined in to celebrate our newest Australian citizens and Australia Day award winners.
"A very big thank you to the Cloncurry Lions Club for putting together a delicious breaky," Council said.
"Mr Kaboodle and The Story Teller put on a captivating show in the afternoon. Squeals of laughter could be heard throughout the Community Precinct.
"Unfortunately, the recent rain meant the Community Cricket Competition had to be postponed."
Australia Day Award Winners
Young Citizen of the Year - Kasey Hudson
Citizen of the Year - Chris Waters
Achievement Award - Kate Taylor
Achievement Award - Sophie Stewart
Art and Culture Award - Jill Smith
Community Event of the Year - Arthur Beetson Foundation Queensland Outback Junior Rugby League Carnival
Community Volunteer of the Year - Brooke & Alan Abdy
Dave Watt Memorial Junior Sport Award - Ruby Lee King
Mayors Community Spirit Award - Dajarra State School
Senior Sports Award - Samantha Bond
Southern Gulf NRM Sarus Crane Award - St Joseph's Catholic School Year 4 class of 2021
