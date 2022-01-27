Chris Waters is Cloncurry's citizen of the year on Australia Day

news, local-news,

Cloncurry celebrated Australia Day with its annual Citizenship and Awards Ceremony. Local rugby league legend Chris Waters took out the citizen of the year award, following on from his North Queensland sports award in 2020. Other winners included former Miss Rodeo Australia Kate Taylor and Quamby Rodeo stalwarts Brooke and Alan Abdy. Mr Waters said that while it was extremely humbling and much appreciated today to receive an individual accolade, a personnel crowning glory was to see the 2021 version of the Arthur Beetson Foundation Queensland Outback Junior Carnival honoured as Cloncurry Community Event of the Year. "My wife has often commented that I have five children, two daughters, two sons and the Queensland Outback Rugby League Program, suppose she could be right in that regard," he said. READ ALSO: Wait goes on for Rapid Antigen Tests Unsung heroes recognised at Mount Isa Australia Day Mount Isa properties a hot commodity Another 19 cases of COVID in the North West Mount Isa man on serious DV charges Cloncurry Shire Council offered thanks to all who joined in to celebrate our newest Australian citizens and Australia Day award winners. "A very big thank you to the Cloncurry Lions Club for putting together a delicious breaky," Council said. "Mr Kaboodle and The Story Teller put on a captivating show in the afternoon. Squeals of laughter could be heard throughout the Community Precinct. "Unfortunately, the recent rain meant the Community Cricket Competition had to be postponed." Australia Day Award Winners Young Citizen of the Year - Kasey Hudson Citizen of the Year - Chris Waters Achievement Award - Kate Taylor Achievement Award - Sophie Stewart Art and Culture Award - Jill Smith Community Event of the Year - Arthur Beetson Foundation Queensland Outback Junior Rugby League Carnival Community Volunteer of the Year - Brooke & Alan Abdy Dave Watt Memorial Junior Sport Award - Ruby Lee King Mayors Community Spirit Award - Dajarra State School Senior Sports Award - Samantha Bond Southern Gulf NRM Sarus Crane Award - St Joseph's Catholic School Year 4 class of 2021

