Annual report up for discussion at special Mount Isa council meeting

news, local-news,

Mount Isa City Council's annual report for 2020-21 is the main item up for discussion at a special council meeting on Tuesday, January 18. The report is later than usual because in October Mount Isa City Council formally submitted a request seeking an extension of time to the end of the year to finalise its financial audit. Council received the Auditor-General's signed report on January 12 and is required to adopt the report within four weeks and subsequently publish on Council's website within two weeks of adoption. In her message for the report Mayor Danielle Slade called it a "transformational year" thanks to the arrival of COVID vaccines and the Civic Centre became a vaccination centre for many months. Cr Slade said Council was in a healthy financial position and they wanted to maintain that having introduced a 3.75% rate increase in the year. "At the end of the day, the rates need to be balanced out to ensure that, as a Council, we have adequate revenue to pay for the operations of Council and to deliver essential services and maintain critical infrastructure for Mount Isa residents and businesses," Cr Slade said. "We are proud to say that we are doing so with no proposed borrowings for this financial year, meaning no increase to Council's current level of debt." READ ALSO: Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Beloved dog BB missing after road crash Cr Slade also pointed to progress in major projects such as the $1.3 million Gallipoli Park Pump Track, the $5.1 million upgrade of the Family Fun Precinct, and the $3 million rollout of residential Smart Water Meters. "We also undertook crucial maintenance, such as safety upgrades to the century-old Camooweal Community Hall. We are moving ahead with the necessary groundwork for the future construction of a $6 million purpose-built Materials Recovery Facility at our Waste Management Facility, which will enable the introduction of a residential recycling collection service in Mount Isa," she said. In his report CEO David Keenan said almost half of Council's staff had turned over (43%) which was a huge challenge for the organisation with a great deal of corporate memory lost. "Where possible, incentives to attract new staff and retain existing staff are being trialled," Mr Keenan said. "An additional focus is also being placed on the use of trainees and apprenticeships, which has proven to be very successful. It is pleasing to note that the majority of the senior management roles have now been filled and this will provide some stability to the organisation in the medium term." Council reported Total Income of $76.6m made up of an operating income of $64.9m and capital income of $11.7m. Significant contributors to Council's revenue stream include: Rates and utility charges $43.2m Operational grants and subsidies $10.5m Fees and charges $ 2.6m. Total operating expenditure amounted to $67.5m broken up into: Employee Benefits $18.6 m Materials and Services $29.5m Finance costs $ 1.7m Depreciation $17.7m. Total Assets are $549.8m Total Liabilities $ 450 m Total Community Equity $504.8m. This represents an increase to community equity of $31.7m over the prior year The mayor's salary is $131,909, the deputy mayor got $81,997 and the councillors each got $68,330. Directors are paid in a band of $100,000 to $200,000 while the CEO is in a band of $200,000 to $300,000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/69b17c06-ce41-4b28-85e8-e9e90147ff13.PNG/r0_150_1408_946_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg