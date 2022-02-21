Mount Isa hosts annual sign on expo

news, local-news,

Locals sporting groups and organisations will be hoping for a boost in member numbers and awareness of their events and activities after the annual Mount Isa Sign-On Expo was held on Saturday. Hundreds of locals flocked to the Civic Centre to have a chat with the near 50 sporting and community groups that had stalls on the day. The Sign On Expo has been an annual start of year event in Mount Isa since 2016 and Mount Isa City Council Sports and Recreation portfolio Councillor Peta MacRae said it provided a great spot for new people in town to see what was available to do. "The Sign-On Expo is always a great event that we have at the start of each year, so that people new to town can see the great offerings of our community," Cr MacRae said. "This year it is a little bit smaller than usual as we need to keep it COVID safe, anyone who wanted to come can come as long as they follow the mask wearing safe practices." Crowd limits meant there were no stage performance this year but Cr MacRae said there was still the opportunity for parents to sign up their kids to multiple sports at the one time. "During the last few years, I think all sport and community groups have taken a bit of hit, so they'll be looking to boost registrations this year," Cr MacRae said.. "There's 49 different stalls here and a really large cross-section of activities everything from soccer, bowhunters, dancers, AFL and netball." Cr MacRae said the original remit of the sign on was for sporting groups but it has evolved over the years to include community groups to showcase what they've got. "People don't necessarily know everything that's available so if we have them in the one place, people might find something they did not know about they might like," she said. Cr MacRae said that also because of COVID, Council was developing an online portal for community and sporting groups so locals can access all information there. The venue was moved this year as Buchanan Park is a COVID mandated venue where non vaccinated people could not have attended.

