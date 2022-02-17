Mount Isa's Sign-On Expo on this weekend

news, local-news,

Locals sporting groups and organisations are expected to boost member numbers and awareness of their events and activities at the annual Mount Isa Sign-On Expo on Saturday. Organised by Mount Isa City Council, the expo will be held from 10am to 2pm on Saturday February 19, at the Mount Isa Civic Centre, having been delayed two weeks from the original scheduled date. Mount Isa City Council Sports and Recreation portfolio Councillor Peta MacRae said the Sign On Expo provided a great spot for new people in town to see what was available to do. "The Sign-On Expo is usually a great event that we have at the start of each year, so that people new to town can see the great offerings of our community," Cr MacRae said. "There is also the chance of parents to sign up their kids to multiple sports at the one time. "During the last few years, I think all sport and community groups have taken a bit of hit, so they'll be looking to boost registrations this year." Cr MacRae said due to COVID-19 regulations the venue was among other things had been changed. "The event will not be held at Buchanan Park this year, instead at the Civic Centre. Due to COVID-19 there were some legalities around who could attend at Buchanan Park, so it has been moved to the Civic Centre so all can attend," she said. "Also unfortunately due to COVID-19 we are unable to make this as large as what it would usually be, however Council is developing an online portal for community and sporting groups so locals can access all information there."

