Fight for Christianity goes on: Bob Katter

For the past two decades we have witnessed the persecution of Christians in Australia. The head of the Anglican Church (Peter Hollingworth), the head of the Catholic Church (George Pell) and the most prominent spokesman for the evangelicals (Israel Folau), were all viciously attacked and removed. Your head must've been buried in the sand to not see what is going on here. People who have some peculiar moral views on conduct are determined to destroy us, and really, they are running with the majority. The Federal Government's Religious Discrimination Bill was a feeble effort to protect religion. It is a reflection upon the Liberals, that Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg, who both have strong belief in the Almighty, were unable to dragoon some of their own mob who are actually a part of the massed armies attacking Christianity. Who abolished slavery? Christians did. Who secured civil rights in America? The Christians did. Who protected Europe? The Christians did. Who freed Europe from the terror inflicted on them by the Ottomans and Tamerlane? The Christians did. Archbishop Langton forced a monarch to recognise that people have rights through the signing of the Magna Carta. Religion is a positive for humanity. This modern attack on Christianity is just starting. We've seen the first skirmishes. The Religious Discrimination Bill has become a stalemate, and we didn't get any protection for Christians, Christian businesses, or Christian schools. Bob Katter, Kennedy MP. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, is a death sentence for Afghanistan's poor. Years of drought and critical unemployment, with a terrorist government which knows nothing of social services and funding basic institutions, leave the masses without hope. Generations of Afghans have suffered war and poverty for decades. The world has forgotten these victims of civil warfare. Afghanistan's assets have been frozen and humanitarian aid stopped, for fear of falling in the hands of the Taliban, which can't be trusted. Sharia law is reinstated, with women restricted from movement, education and employment. Women's advances of the past 20 years, are for nothing. Children are being sold to keep families from starving. The cruel winter is taking lives. Hospitals have no medicine and the cold and food shortages, ensure children are first to submit to hunger. Hundreds of babies, Afghanistan's richest resource, are born suffering wholesale neglect, left to die. Shame on the West for ignoring the humanitarian needs of Afghanistan's people. The Taliban is an Islamic terrorist group with a power and control agenda. They have made an example of 20 years of Western failure. It is slow genocide by neglect. Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

