Three ladies for Rodeo Community Quest challenge

Introducing the heroes of the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo - Melissa Kirk, Tammy James and Phoebe Ryder. While they won't be donning chaps and taking to the main arena on horses that turn on a 10-cent piece at speeds that would stun Superman, they will be doing their work before the first rodeo fan walks through the gates and takes a seat. They are the three Isa Rodeo Community Quest entrants and are right now raising funds for their chosen local charity. Youth engagement worker Melissa Kirk, 31, has a strong connection to rodeo, coming from a rodeo family with her children and husband competing all the year. She is raising funds for the Paediatric Trust at the Mount Isa Hospital, something very close to her heart. "This year instead of strapping on spurs, catching the horses and cheering from behind the chutes, I will be putting myself out into the community to raise needed funds for resources for the paediatric trust at Mount Isa Hospital. Having kids in rodeo means I have used the paediatric ward at Mount Isa Hospital, and I believe this is my turn to give back to a place that has held me up so many times." Passionate Mount Isa local and mother of three, Tammy James is supporting James Cancer House Mount Isa. READ ALSO Two investigations into Doomadgee deaths High petrol prices here to stay Western Councils gather for Alliance meeting Mount Isa Irish Club to open new one million dollar playground Energy users peak body sides with APA against Copperstring "I have lived in Mount Isa for 25 years and have supported the Rodeo Quest for years from the sidelines through my position as CEO of the ADG Group. Last year I decided that even though life is crazy now, I didn't want to support from the sidelines anymore - I wanted to get more involved! There are so many unsung heroes within the Cancer House who work tirelessly for this invaluable local charity, and I am here to help." Growing up in Mount Isa, Phoebe Ryder said her favourite time of year was watching the Isa Rodeo Community Quest Entrants, formally known as the Queen Quest, in the weeks leading to the rodeo. "The entrants' involvement throughout the community and the events they would hold and their appearance at schools was, and still is, something I adore. Now, being a Quest entrant, I can give back to our community and the charity I am supporting is the Mount Isa Ladies Auxiliary Club, which provides funds to support our hospital wards," she said. "In such a challenging time, I believe it is important to support our healthcare system and our community. I hope to make a difference in our community and show other young people that taking on big opportunities should happen more often." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/406ff8b5-57d6-4b15-8742-0c2b7d15948d.jpg/r0_99_1600_1003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg