Small chance of Monday rain in Mount Isa

After Saturday night's storm there is a small chance of more rain in Mount Isa early this week. Monday is forecast to be a mostly sunny morning but there is a medium (40pc) chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. There is also a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, possibly severe with damaging winds. This was after 3.2mm fell on Sunday, mostly in the middle of the night. It was the first rain in the Isa since 20.4mm fell on February 14. The Bureau forecasts similar conditions for Tuesday with a mostly sunny morning and a medium chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Again there is the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, possibly severe with damaging winds. Maximum temperatures both days are around 37 degrees. The weather settles down to its usual warm and sunny pattern for the rest of the week with maximums around 38-39. Up in the Gulf there is a 20-30pc chance of rain every day. Lake Moondarra is 52.1pc full while Lake Julius is 97.6pc.

