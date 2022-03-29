The North West Star
Green Day Energy aims to turn prickly acacia into biochar at Richmond

By Sally Gall
Updated March 29 2022 - 9:40pm, first published 9:39pm
Green Day Energy founder Brad Carswell and Richmond Shire Council Mayor John Wharton at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in Richmond. Picture supplied.

Renewable energy company Green Day Energy has joined forces with the Richmond Shire Council and CQUniversity to design, construct and commission a biomass plant in the Richmond shire, using prickly acacia as its raw material.

