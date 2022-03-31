Northern Australia reinsurance bill passes federal parliament

The Northern Australia Insurance Pool is scheduled to come into being in July 1 promising premium drops and improved access to cover for hundreds of thousands of property owners.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
