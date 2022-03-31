The North West Star
Northern Australia reinsurance bill passes federal parliament

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
Updated March 31 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:03am
Northern Australians can look forward to lower property insurance premiums from July.

The Northern Australia Insurance Pool is scheduled to come into being in July 1 promising premium drops and improved access to cover for hundreds of thousands of property owners.

Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

