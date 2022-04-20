The North West Star
Anzac Day services across North West Queensland

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 20 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:45pm
Monday, April 25 is Anzac Day and here is the list of Anzac Day services across the region.

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

