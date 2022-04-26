The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Canadian company snaps up North West Qld mining prospects

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 26 2022 - 4:07am, first published 12:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canadian company Consolidated Uranium has bought out a North West Queensland mining prospect and has also been granted three new exploration permits.

Canadian company Consolidated Uranium has bought out a North West Queensland mining prospect and has also been granted three new exploration permits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.