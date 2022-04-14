The North West Star
Mystery of surprise scaly visitors to Mount Isa swimming pool

By Derek Barry
Updated April 14 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:53am
Some of the baby crocs found in Mount Isa's swimming pool last week.

Mount Isa's Splashez Aquatic Centre had some surprise scaly visitors to the swimming pool on the weekend, though no one knows how they got there.

