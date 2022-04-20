The North West Star
Mount Isa Cungelella sisters new label set for Sydney Fashion Week

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
April 20 2022
The sisters behind Cungelella Art will take their Myrrdah fashion label to the Sydney runway for Australian Fashion Week in May

The sisters behind Cungelella Art are setting off in a new and exciting direction to create Mount Isa's first fashion label.

