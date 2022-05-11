Resource information seminar and networking event to be held in Cloncurry

The Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning is inviting locals to an industry briefing event around opportunities for regional businesses in North West Queensland.
Be at the forefront of the region's major project news, learn of regional supply chain opportunities and connect with businesses keen to collaborate.
Advertisement
Industry briefing topics include:
There will also be a Meet the Buyer networking event, where businesses can connect with resource companies and contractors wishing to procure products and services locally.
A list of buyers and the products and services sought will be provided to registrants prior to the event
The event is being held on Wednesday May 18 from 7.30 am to 11.30am at the Cloncurry Shire Hall.
It costs $25 per person with breakfast and morning tea included.
All attendees must register by Friday May 13 through the EventBrite website.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.