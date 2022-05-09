Widespread rain hits the North West

Unseasonable rain has hit the North West, resulting in widespread rain across most of the region.
An unseasonably moist northeasterly flow crossed northern Queensland on May 9-10, combined with a strengthening upper trough over central Australia has caused widespread rain.
Advertisement
Most of the North West recorded rain, with Mount Isa only recording 11 millimetres.
Cloncurry recorded 28mm in town and 44mm on the Landsborough Highway. Julia Creek recorded 13mm, Richmond 27mm and Hughenden 32mm.
Falls were heavier to the south with properties around Duchess recording up to 75mm and 97mm at Kirby.
In the Gulf, Normanton recorded 36mm and Burketown 8.6mm.
There is a strong chance of rain continuing on Tuesday as heavy rainfall is expected to shift east on Wednesday May 11, and to develop along the northeast coast.
Tuesday will reach a top of 24 degrees with an 80 per cent chance of showers.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy reaching a top of 25 degrees with a five per cent chance of rain.
Thursday will be sunny and a top of 25 degrees and no rain.
Friday mostly sunny and a top of 26 degrees and no rain
The weekend will be warmer with sunny conditions and a top of 29 degrees on Saturday and 30 degrees on Sunday.
Mount Isa lake levels, Lake Moondarra is at 47.2 per cent and Lake Julius 91.2 per cent.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.