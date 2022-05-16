Frost and McIntosh win Club Mixed Foursomes Championships

Frost and McIntosh take top honours winning the Club Mixed Foursomes Championships title at the Mount Isa Golf Club.
At the end of play on day one Tarrene Frost and Chris McIntosh were trailing the leaders by two strokes.
Heading into the final round on Sunday, the winning tandem never looked back improving their first day score by six strokes to finish the weekend with a brand total of 162 gross.
The pairing of Frost and McIntosh worked as a team and was most evident on Sunday with accurate tee and fairway shots adding to their expert putting to secure them the win.
Auretta Perrin and David Smith were relegated to the runner-up prize after being outclassed on the final day finishing with a gross total of 166 for the two-day competition.
A countback was required in the handicap division when two teams finished the competition with 154 nett for the two days.
Ulla Allen and Ray Wilson's superior back nine secured the win taking the top spot forcing husband and wife team Sandra and Dave Beattie in to the runner up position.
The Best Nett on Day 1 went to Rebecca Nankivell and Bob Jakeman while Liz Jakeman and Tom Nankivell dominated on Day 2.
The nearest-to-pin winners on Saturday were: Sarah Murphy and Dick Bawden (hole 5), Bernie Hartnett and Keith Harris (hole 6) and Tarrene Frost and Chris McIntosh (hole 11).
The following day, the nearest-to-pin winners were: Auretta Perrin and Dave Smith (hole 1 and 4), Ulla Allen and Ray Wilson (hole 10), Tarrene Frost and Chris McIntosh (hole 17 and 18)
Earlier in the week Liz Jakeman claimed the 18-Hole Monthly Medal event sponsored by Jakeman Constructions with 77 nett.
Hot on her heels to take the runner up spot was Rebecca Nankivell finishing on 78 nett.
The nearest-to-pin winners were Judy Fangrath (hole 8) and Rebecca Nankivell (hole 14) .
Following the close of play, May's monthly medals were decided with Alison Gordon coming up trumps in the silver division with 77 nett, Judy Fangrath 84 nett claimed Bronze 1 and Suni Thogersen claimed Bronze 2 with 79 nett.
The putting champions for May were Angie Sciascia and Liz Jakeman with 30 putts.
