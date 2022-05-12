The North West Star
Council receives funding for Regional University Centre in Mount Isa

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 13 2022 - 12:40am, first published May 12 2022 - 11:30pm
Mount Isa could have a Regional University Centre built like the Maranoa Country University Centre in Roma. Photo supplied.

Mount Isa City Council and Country Universities Centre will receive $2.8 million from the Federal Government to establish a Regional University Centre in Mount Isa.

