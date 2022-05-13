The North West Star
Local News

Another wasted wet makes Katter 'feel sick'

Updated May 13 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:12am
The Flinders River in flood following recent rain in the area. Photo: Ross Johnson.

KENNEDY MP, Bob Katter, says every time he sees the Flinders River in flood, he gets a sick feeling in his stomach knowing that a new irrigation project has not been built in North Queensland in 30 years, and says it's crucial that the Hughenden Irrigation Project (HIPCo) is built immediately.

