Horse unlawfully killed south of Mount Isa

Detectives from Cloncurry Major and Organised Crime Squad (MOCS) Rural have commenced investigations into the unlawful killing of a horse near Mount Isa.
The horse was located by its owner deceased with gunshot wounds on a pastoral property south of Mount Isa.
Initial investigations indicate the horse was shot by an unknown person/s sometime between May 2 and May 4.
Police are appealing for anyone who has information regarding this matter to contact their nearest police station, CrimeStoppers on 1300 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2200786388.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
