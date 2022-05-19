Mount Isa Police celebrate 98 years

In early 1924, correspondence was a-flurry between the General Manager of Mount Isa Proprietary Silver Lead Limited, the Cloncurry Mining Warden, and the Commissioner of Police.
Mount Isa mining field was growing, with 200 men already in the field and more arriving each day.
Sub-Inspector S. O'Brien of Cloncurry recommended that a police station be opened and the police building at Ballara, some 40 miles away, be moved to Mount Isa.
Commissioner Short agreed and the Department of Public Works was engaged to remove the current present quarters and cells from Ballara to Mount Isa.
The Department of Lands was asked to reserve suitable land at Mount Isa for police buildings.
Mount Isa Police Station was officially first opened on May 7, 1924, with Constable J.P. Holohan, Registered Number 2180, as the first Officer in Charge.
We have come a long way in the past 98 years!
Current Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Renee Hanrahan invited Mount Isa's local historian Kim-Maree Burton to join current staff and officers to celebrate the milestone.
We may be 98 years old, but we are very fortunate to be far better equipped for the conditions and demands than the single officer of 1924.
It is a pleasure to be part of the Mount Isa policing legacy and we all look forward to serving the community of Mount Isa well into the future.
