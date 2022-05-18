NQDVRS show support for Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month

1 in 6 women have experienced physical and or sexual violence by a partner they were living with since age 15

1 in 5 women have been sexually assaulted and/or threatened since age 15

In 2016-2017 72,000 women and 34,000 children sought support from homelessness services due to family violence - leading cause of homelessness

Almost 1 in 4 (23%) women and 1 in 6 (16%) men have experienced emotional abuse from a current or previous partner since the age of 15

From April 30th 2021 to April 30th 2022, police lodged 19,286 DVO's in QLD , the courts lodged 71 DVO applications and 4526 DVO applications were made privately

From April 30th 2021 to April 30th 2022 there have been a recorded total of 26, 384 contraventions of DVOs

In Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are five times more likely to be murdered at the hands of a current or former intimate partner than non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women