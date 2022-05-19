Kennedy highest ranked for development vulnerability in Qld children

The Kennedy electorate has ranked the highest in Queensland for development vulnerability of children, and it's linked to lack of childcare availability.
New analysis from Victoria University's Mitchell Institute has found that almost a third of children in northern outback electorate of Kennedy start school developmentally vulnerable. This is more than twice as likely as children living in the inner western Brisbane seat of Ryan.
Kennedy has a 31.5 per cent of child vulnerability, ranking number one in Queensland and the fifth highest electorate in Australia.
Author Dr Peter Hurley, education policy lead at Victoria University's Mitchell Institute found a trend with high rates of developmentally vulnerable children also having a shortage of childcare places available.
"While evidence shows early learning can overcome disadvantage and assist children to "catch up" before starting school, this analysis shows a trend towards lower availability of childcare in the electorates with the highest rates of child development vulnerability," Dr Hurley said.
Kennedy is in a 63 per cent childcare desert with three or more children vying for a single childcare place, ranking the electorate 19th in Australia for worst access to childcare.
"This is a really big problem because there is a lot of evidence that shows children who start school behind, stay behind," Dr Hurley said.
"Educators are the backbone of the early childhood system, but low pay has also led to a high number leaving their job and the sector is struggling with workforce shortages."
Mount Isa mum Renee Takurit said it took her two years to get her son into a daycare.
"I put Zeke down on the wait list when I was only two months pregnant with him. I phoned around to all the daycares looking for a spot for him and they said they didn't have anything," she said.
"He was 17 months old when we got a daycare spot for him, so a two year wait.
"We waited 18 months for a spot for our daughter Zahli and she only got in earlier as Zeke was in the same daycare and she got sibling preference."
Cloncurry mum Chelsea Scoble said it took her over two years to get her first child into daycare.
"Bryce was on the list when I was pregnant and I wanted him in daycare at 11 months, so they had 15 months notice. I didn't get him in until he turned two, so 27 months to get a spot.
"We had to get an Au Pair and another mum had the same issue so her kid came to my house with the Au Pair- no rebates with that so isn't appealing to go back to work.
"In my opinion the (Cloncurry) centre has the physical space and current staff do what they can do to have the maximum kids. But staffing is an issue- they are paid poorly and need recognised education, no incentives like housing or housing subsidy's. Compared to other government roles for example department of transport, school teachers, nurses and doctors all have these perks to attract people to work rural."
Traegar MP Robbie Katter, Queensland Minister for Children Leanne Linard and Minister for Education Grace Grace have been contacted for comment.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
