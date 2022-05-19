South32 Cannington Mine conserves biodiversity in North West

South32 Cannington is partnering with Southern Gulf Natural Resource Management (NRM) to prevent invasive weeds from impacting grazing land in North West Queensland.
Weed infestations pose a significant challenge in the region, impacting cattle operations, as well as the natural environment by displacing native vegetation and creating refuges for feral animals to reside.
Advertisement
Together with Southern Gulf NRM, a not-for-profit community-based organisation which specialises in strategic planning and investment activities that care for natural and cultural assets, South32 Cannington is delivering a weed management program in the Cloncurry and McKinlay shires.
As part of the agreement, South32 Cannington will provide A$30,000 to Southern Gulf NRM to work with local landholders in the McKinlay River catchment to purchase weed controlling herbicide that will help to keep these invasive weeds off the land and enable local pastoral land to thrive.
South32 Cannington Vice President Operations Joe Russell said "We are proud to be able to deliver this program to allow property owners in the McKinlay and Cloncurry Shires to improve pasture growth and mustering capability.
"The result of this program has been prevention of the spread of weeds and their impact on new areas, conservation of biodiversity in the Mitchell Grass Downs and Gulf Plains bioregions, and protection of critical vegetation and valuable pasture."
Cannington Mine has supported weed management initiatives with Southern Gulf NRM since 2011 which has helped to keep prickly acacia, mesquite, parkinsonia and other invasive weeds out of McKinlay and Cloncurry shires.
Southern Gulf NRM Project Officer Charles Curry said "Throughout my involvement since 2011 with this project, I have observed the successful weed control measures that have been enabled on over 20 properties all run by family concerns; everyone involved has been greatly appreciative of the generous and consistent assistance provided by South32 Cannington."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.