The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
What's on

DD Rize Up dinner in Mount Isa on Saturday

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated May 25 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Prince with some of the auction items at this weekend's DD Rize Up dinner.

The annual DD RizeUp Fundraiser is heading to Mount Isa this weekend to raise much-needed funds for domestic violence charity RizeUp Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.