DD Rize Up dinner in Mount Isa on Saturday

The annual DD RizeUp Fundraiser is heading to Mount Isa this weekend to raise much-needed funds for domestic violence charity RizeUp Australia.
With limited tickets available, event organisers are encouraging locals to secure their ticket to the fundraiser event on Saturday May 28 at the Overlander Hotel, before they sell out.
Trish Macnamara, Senior Manager Client Solutions for DDGI Mount Isa Office, said DDGI have been long-time advocates and supporters of the work and services provided by RizeUp and had been hosting an annual fundraiser event since 2016, raising over $90,000 for the charity.
"With our Director, CEO and Ambassador Scott Prince hailing from Mount Isa, and with our DDGI office in town, it was a natural step to bring the fundraiser event to our hometown," she said.
"For one night only, the Mount Isa community will get their chance to come together, support a great cause and have a whole heap of fun. Tickets are already selling fast, and I encourage everyone to pull out their finger and jump online to secure theirs, because once their sold out, the event won't be back until next year."
Ticket holders will get the opportunity to hear firsthand the devastating impacts domestic violence can have on families, and the importance of supporting the work of organisations such as RizeUp, from special guest speaker Simone O'Brien, a domestic violence survive and advocate for domestic violence prevention.
The event will be hosted by Australian actor Andy Ryan and attended by DDGI Ambassador Scott Prince, along with RizeUp CEO and Founder Nicholle Edwards.
"Already, the Mount Isa business community has stepped up to the plate and generously supported the event through donation of terrific silent auction prizes including signed Cowboys jersey, round of golf with Scotty Prince and some incredible local art," Trish said.
"We've also got a bunch of other prizes up for grabs through our raffles and games we play throughout the night."
Tickets are on sale and include a 2-course dinner and 4-hour drinks package.
What: DD RizeUp Fundraiser Dinner in Mount Isa
When: Saturday, 28th May 2022
Time: 6pm for a 6.30pm start, until late
Where: Overlander Hotel
Cost: $160 + booking fee or $1500 + booking fee for table of 10, includes 2-course dinner and 4-hour drinks package.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
