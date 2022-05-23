The North West Star
Palliative care cuddle beds donated to Mount Isa hospital

By Derek Barry
Updated May 23 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:43pm
Liz and Rowena from Walk Ride Run for Palliative Care with Amber and Deb from the Palliative Care Unit at Mount Isa Hospital.

Three cuddle beds have been generously donated to Mount Isa Hospital and Cloncurry Multipurpose Health Service allowing loved ones to be physically close to palliative care patients in their final days.

