Palliative care cuddle beds donated to Mount Isa hospital

Three cuddle beds have been generously donated to Mount Isa Hospital and Cloncurry Multipurpose Health Service allowing loved ones to be physically close to palliative care patients in their final days.
Cuddle beds are extra wide hospital standard beds able to be used by two people, and the donation is thanks to 2021 Walk Ride Run for Palliative Care.
Liz Debney, one of the organisers of the Walk Ride Run for Palliative Care initiative along with Rowena Murphy said cuddle beds were exactly what she needed while she was by the bedside of her late husband, Mal.
"Mal spent his final week in the palliative care unit at Mount Isa Hospital following a short battle with pancreatic cancer and I was able to stay with him, sleeping on a fold out chair," Ms Debney said.
"After he died, I saw an article about cuddle beds and knew that was needed in Mount Isa."
Last July, the Walk Ride Run for Palliative Care organisation set off on foot and horseback for eight days travelling from Cloncurry to Mount Isa on Mal's first anniversary, raising money in the lead up and on the way.
Ms Debney said the goal was to raise enough to buy one cuddle bed at a cost of $22,000.
"We raised enough for three beds with some funds leftover to be used to purchase other items for the palliative care unit," she said.
"Cuddle beds do not make dying any easier, but add a degree of comfort that is otherwise not there. Each family's experience is different but I believe we all share the need to be as close as possible in those final days and hours."
Two cuddle beds are at Mount Isa Hospital and one cuddle bed is at Cloncurry MPHS.
The bed made it to Cloncurry a few weeks ago, but the Mount Isa beds have recently arrived just in time for Palliative Care Week.
North West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Craig Carey was delighted with the addition to the palliative care unit.
"We are grateful for this generous donation that will support North West families and bring some comfort during a difficult time in their lives," he said.
The cuddle beds will allow loved ones to be physically close to a palliative care patient, not possible when sitting beside the patient.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
